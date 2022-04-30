Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Storms blow through overnight

Saturday Evening Forecast
Fastcast saturday pm
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening y’all! Today shaped up to be not too bad. Sun, clouds, and 70s-- hey I’ll take it! More clouds move in this evening with temps in the low 70s. Of course, big changes to move in overnight.

A cold front will move through this evening that could bring us some strong to severe storms. The Strom Prediction Center has put most of southeastern Kentucky at the Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather early tomorrow morning. The main threats include damaging winds and some small hail. Temps start off in the low to mid-60s and move to the mid-70s. It will also be breezy and we could see gusts up to 20-30 mph. The clouds are likely throughout the day tomorrow by midday, and we stay dry overnight into early Monday morning. The next wave moves in from Monday afternoon to the evening. This continues our more active weather pattern with rain/storm chances each day into the workweek. Temps hold into the mid-70s till Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday highs stay close to average at 70 degrees. Into Oaks and Derby Day, temps in the mid-60s with rain looking to clear out by Saturday.

I hope you have a great day!

