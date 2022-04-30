Advertisement

Central Kentucky Church holds second bake sale to benefit Ukraine

The Ukrainian Pentecostal Church hosted a second bake sale to benefit refugees.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Jessamine County held a second bake sale to benefit Ukraine on Saturday.

Church members said they had a lot of people in the area request another sale.

Their first one raised just under $150,000 for refugees.

A group from the church recently returned from a trip to Poland and Ukraine. They said the need for basic supplies like food, water, clothing and medicine is still dire. Church members said every little bit helps.

As the war continues, bake sale organizers said they hope people don’t become numb to the images coming out of Ukraine.

“That’s another reason why we wanted to do this,” said Zoriana Selepina. “So people can, in a way, remember. Unfortunately, we as people adjust to good and to bad things so it becomes more normal that there’s a war going on. It doesn’t affect people.”

Selepina said some church members already have refugees living with them. She said they hope the process to bring them to the U.S. gets easier.

The church continues to accept donations through Venmo, CashApp, cash and checks made out to the church.

