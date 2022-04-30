Friends, family honor Lexington police officer killed in line of duty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve years ago Friday, Lexington police officer Bryan Durman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while on duty.

Those closest to him—family, friends, and fellow officers—came together to honor his life.

He was a father, a husband, a brother, a hardworking officer, and a smiling face who enjoyed playing practical jokes. That’s how friends and family remember him.

“He was a joyous person to be around and if I can be half of that, that’s what I strive to be every day,” said Brandy Durman, Officer Durman’s widow.

Friends and family said they appreciate the support from the community.

“They were there on the worst night of our life and the weeks after that and supported us through the parole hearings and all of that, so they’ve become friends and close family,” said Michelle Wiesman, Officer Durman’s sister.

Officer Durman not only had a large impact on the Lexington community as a whole, but also on the individuals he met.

“The lady at the pharmacy was talking about her little buddy that used to come and check on them all the time at the Rite Aid at Broadway and Loudon. And I asked her who and she said, ‘But he’s not here anymore, he’s moved on,’ and I asked her, I asked her who she was talking about and she said it was Officer Durman,” retired Lexington police lieutenant Ronald Keaton said.

His family and friends said that although he has moved on, Officer Durman is still with them every day.

Glenn Doneghy was charged in Officer Durman’s death in 2011. He was released in 2019 after serving less than half his sentence.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.