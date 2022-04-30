Josh Paschal selected 46th overall by Detroit Lions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Josh Paschal is a member of the Detroit Lions after being selected 46th overall in the NFL Draft.

The three-time captain at Kentucky was selected three picks after his Wildcats’ teammate Wan’Dale Robinson.

During his time at UK, Paschal played as both a defensive end and outside linebacker. Last season Paschal led his team with 15.5 tackles for a loss, including 5.5 sacks.

