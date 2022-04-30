Lexington participates in National National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - National Drug Take-Back Day was Saturday, April 30.

People in Lexington joined others across the country in handing expired pills to volunteers, who will have them properly discarded. Brendan Fitzpatrick with the Lexington DEA said they’re taken to an incinerator and disposed of in an environmentally sound way.

Students from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Lexington Police Officers, and agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency were helping take the drugs. They said the point of the event was to keep drugs from falling into the wrong hands.

Organizers said they encourage families to have conversations about drugs.

“Drug misuse, whether it’s medications or street drugs, has no place in their homes or families,” said Fitzpatrick. “I think it’s important for children to hear that and have that in their minds, so they have something to fall back on when that opportunity or peer pressure comes about.”

Fitzpatrick said many law enforcement agencies have drop boxes in their lobbies. You can find yours at dea.gov.

The next prescription drug take-back day will happen in the fall.

