Luke Fortner selected with the 65th pick in the NFL Draft by Jacksonville

Fortner was selected with the first pick of the third round in Friday night’s NFL Draft
Kentucky guard Luke Fortner (79) celebrates a touchdown to put Kentucky up 35-28 during the...
Kentucky guard Luke Fortner (79) celebrates a touchdown to put Kentucky up 35-28 during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky center Luke Fortner was selected with the first pick of the third round in Friday night’s NFL Draft. Fortner goes 65th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fortner was a projected late-round draft pick before returning to Kentucky for a fifth season and switching from guard to center. Fortner played in 55 career games with 36 consecutive starts on an offensive line that was recognized for the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best.

The 6-4, 307-pound interior offensive lineman ran a 5.21 40-yard dash, ran a 7.75 three-cone, jumped 24 inches in the vertical jump, and jumped 102 inches in the broad jump at the NFL combine.

