Police: “Situation under control” following escape attempt at Southern Kentucky jail

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Brandon Robinson and Jennifer Perkins
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple police departments were called to the Whitley County Detention Center Friday night following what is being called an attempted escape.

In a post on the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, officials said around midnight, their office along with other law enforcement agencies were called to the detention center for a possible escape attempt.

The post states the situation is under control, no one was injured and all prisoners are accounted for.

Police say there is no threat or danger to the community at this time.

Early Saturday morning, the Williamsburg Police Department confirmed on Facebook they also responded to the situation and reiterated the sheriff’s department post about all inmates being accounted for.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Byrd did confirm to WYMT Paul Brock and Nicholas Rucker were the two of the inmates who were involved in the attempted escape attempt. Brock was recently sentenced to life without parole back in late March for his role in a 2018 murder case. Rucker was being held at the jail on a pending murder/domestic violence charge.

We are told police believe several other individuals, including other inmates and people outside the jail, were involved in the attempt. While the incident is still under investigation, police believe other suspects will face charges in connection with the incident.

