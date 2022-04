LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Keion Brooks Jr. will look for a new team for his senior season, according to reports.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Brooks has entered the transfer portal.

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks has gone portaling, the portal told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 30, 2022

Brooks averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds this past season at Kentucky. He had a season-high 27 points on the road at Kansas.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.