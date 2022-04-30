Wan’Dale Robinson drafted 43rd overall by the New York Giants

Advertisement

By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Wan’Dale Robinson has been selected with the 43rd overall pick in the NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Robinson is the first Wildcat taken in the 2022 draft.

Last season, Robinson hauled in 104 receptions for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns.

“I can truly tell you I don’t think I would be drafted in the 2nd Round right now if I didn’t choose to come to UK,” Robinson said.

