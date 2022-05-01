Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | The calm before the ‘many’ storms

Sunday Evening Forecast
FastCast sunday pm
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday evening everyone! Today ended up being beautiful after some noisy storms moved through earlier today.

Temps are well in the mid-70s and they will drop as we dry out overnight. The chance of showers and storms should diminish in the coming hours. Tomorrow we wake up well in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds increase throughout the day, as temps again make it in the mid-70s. This is all ahead of our next round of showers and storms. Some strong ones are likely late Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather here in most of western Kentucky extending to Lexington. Gusty winds and small hail are the main threats. By Wednesday, we see lingering showers in the morning followed by drying out in the afternoon with temps in the low 70s. Our next shortwave is to come by Thursday and increase rain/storm chances by the weekend. Hopefully, the system looks to clear out early Saturday morning, but with the Derby, it is something we will continue to monitor. Temps over the weekend are well below average in the 60s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to your workweek:)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Price is in the Fayette County Detention Center.
One dead, one charged in overnight Lexington shooting.
File image
Lexington Police Dog Exposed to Fentanyl
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

sunday's severe threat
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Storms blow through overnight
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Rumble In
stormy setup
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Kicking off our active pattern
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Focusing On The Stormy Setup