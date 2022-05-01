Ally Blake’s Forecast | The calm before the ‘many’ storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday evening everyone! Today ended up being beautiful after some noisy storms moved through earlier today.

Temps are well in the mid-70s and they will drop as we dry out overnight. The chance of showers and storms should diminish in the coming hours. Tomorrow we wake up well in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds increase throughout the day, as temps again make it in the mid-70s. This is all ahead of our next round of showers and storms. Some strong ones are likely late Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather here in most of western Kentucky extending to Lexington. Gusty winds and small hail are the main threats. By Wednesday, we see lingering showers in the morning followed by drying out in the afternoon with temps in the low 70s. Our next shortwave is to come by Thursday and increase rain/storm chances by the weekend. Hopefully, the system looks to clear out early Saturday morning, but with the Derby, it is something we will continue to monitor. Temps over the weekend are well below average in the 60s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to your workweek:)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.