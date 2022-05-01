Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Laurel County

(WCAX)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in Laurel County are investigating following an incident early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at a home off Laurel River Road just south of London.

Deputies say when they arrived at the home, a man, later identified as Jacob Laxton, 37, of London, had been shot in the thigh. We’re told they also found other people there trying to do first aid.

Laxton was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive.

During the investigation, deputies discovered a domestic violence incident led to the shooting. We’re told a woman was the alleged shooter, but she was not identified.

Police say they will likely take the case to a Grand Jury at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Price is in the Fayette County Detention Center.
One dead, one charged in overnight Lexington shooting.
File image
Lexington Police Dog Exposed to Fentanyl
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

WATCH | Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
WATCH | Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | The calm before the ‘many’ storms
Price is in the Fayette County Detention Center.
One dead, one charged in overnight Lexington shooting.
A fire broke out at the Floyd County Schools Bus Garage late Saturday night. Crews continue to...
Multiple school buses, work trucks damaged in late night fire in Floyd County