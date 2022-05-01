Death investigation underway in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in Laurel County are investigating following an incident early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at a home off Laurel River Road just south of London.

Deputies say when they arrived at the home, a man, later identified as Jacob Laxton, 37, of London, had been shot in the thigh. We’re told they also found other people there trying to do first aid.

Laxton was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive.

During the investigation, deputies discovered a domestic violence incident led to the shooting. We’re told a woman was the alleged shooter, but she was not identified.

Police say they will likely take the case to a Grand Jury at a later date.

