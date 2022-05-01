EKU wraps up spring practice with Maroon & White Game

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Eastern Kentucky football team wrapped up spring practice Saturday afternoon with their annual Maroon & White Game at Roy Kidd Stadium.

The Maroon team beat the White team 41-38 in a thriller.

The White team opened the game with a pair of scoring drives. Parker McKinney hit Braedon Sloan for a 35-yard touchdown and DJ Boney connected with Bryant Johnson for a 65-yard touchdown.

Sloan with score again in the second quarter. QB1 McKinney completed six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in two series.

Da’Joun Hewitt added 30 yards on six rushes and Kyeandre Magloire rushed for a game-high 49 yards on six carries.

The Colonels are scheduled to open the 2022 season on Sept. 2 at Eastern Michigan.

