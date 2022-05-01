Advertisement

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor

Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor.
Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is running for governor in the 2023 election.

He will be running on the Republican ticket. He first made the announcement on Kentucky Newsmakers with Bill Bryant.

Quarles has been the state’s agriculture commissioner for two terms.

State Auditor Mike Harmon is the only other person who has announced his candidacy for the state’s top job.

He too is running on the republican ticket. Several other republicans are expected to enter the race in the coming weeks. Governor Andy Beshear says he is running for re-election.

You can listen to Bill Bryant’s full interview with Commissioner Quarles on Kentucky Newsmakers.

