Lexington peace walk focuses on gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Antonio Franklin Jr. was 21-years-old when he was shot and killed at Duncan Park in Lexington in 2014. After his death, his mother, Anita Franklin, began her fight against gun violence. She brought community members and leaders to the park where her son was killed for what she called a “Peace Walk.” For the past eight years, Peace Walks have been held in the East End neighborhood of Lexington to honor victims of gun violence.

“I feel like this event is an event that allows people to commit to it. You come to this event, you’re telling me, you’re telling those community leaders, that you’re committing to be a part of the solution to ending gun violence or any kind of acts of crime,” Ricardo Franklin, Antonio Franklin Jr.’s brother, said.

Anita Franklin died in 2020 but a mural of her looks over Duncan Park watching as the Peace Walks, and her legacy, continue through her son, Ricardo.

“That’s special to me. Even as I drive by sometimes it’s just so...like a reminder, her impact on this community, this side of town, to Lexington, to all,” Ricardo said.

Gun violence is a prominent issue in Lexington with the number of homicides steadily increasing over the past three years. There were 30 homicides in 2019 and the number of homicides per year has continued to jump with 34 in 2020 and 36 in 2021.

“It’s disheartening. Numbers don’t lie at all. So, when you see those record highs, it shows you that there’s still work to be done. One life lost is one too many. So we want to keep building and building so that we can eventually get to a point where we don’t have to worry about senseless acts of gun violence in our community at all,” Ricardo said.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton was in attendance for the Peace Walk Saturday. She declared April 30 at Peace Walk Day.

