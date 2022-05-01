Advertisement

Lexington peace walk focuses on gun violence

For the past eight years, Peace Walks have been held in the East End neighborhood of Lexington to honor victims of gun violence.
For the past eight years, Peace Walks have been held in the East End neighborhood of Lexington to honor victims of gun violence.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Antonio Franklin Jr. was 21-years-old when he was shot and killed at Duncan Park in Lexington in 2014. After his death, his mother, Anita Franklin, began her fight against gun violence. She brought community members and leaders to the park where her son was killed for what she called a “Peace Walk.” For the past eight years, Peace Walks have been held in the East End neighborhood of Lexington to honor victims of gun violence.

“I feel like this event is an event that allows people to commit to it. You come to this event, you’re telling me, you’re telling those community leaders, that you’re committing to be a part of the solution to ending gun violence or any kind of acts of crime,” Ricardo Franklin, Antonio Franklin Jr.’s brother, said.

Anita Franklin died in 2020 but a mural of her looks over Duncan Park watching as the Peace Walks, and her legacy, continue through her son, Ricardo.

“That’s special to me. Even as I drive by sometimes it’s just so...like a reminder, her impact on this community, this side of town, to Lexington, to all,” Ricardo said.

Gun violence is a prominent issue in Lexington with the number of homicides steadily increasing over the past three years. There were 30 homicides in 2019 and the number of homicides per year has continued to jump with 34 in 2020 and 36 in 2021.

“It’s disheartening. Numbers don’t lie at all. So, when you see those record highs, it shows you that there’s still work to be done. One life lost is one too many. So we want to keep building and building so that we can eventually get to a point where we don’t have to worry about senseless acts of gun violence in our community at all,” Ricardo said.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton was in attendance for the Peace Walk Saturday. She declared April 30 at Peace Walk Day.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland
Callie Witt
Horse racing community mourns loss of exercise rider at Keeneland
File image
Lexington Police Dog Exposed to Fentanyl

Latest News

The Judds
Country music icon Naomi Judd’s legacy inspires generations of Kentucky musicians
Saturday's Maroon & White Game.
EKU wraps up spring practice with Maroon & White Game
Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
Kentucky beats Louisville 52-21. Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Athletics
Darian Kinnard drafted by Kansas City in 5th Round