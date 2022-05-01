Advertisement

One dead, one charged in overnight Lexington shooting.

Price is in the Fayette County Detention Center.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead, and another is charged with murder after an overnight shooting in Lexington Sunday, May 1.

Officers said they got the call around midnight. When they reached the area of Versailles Road, they found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds. That man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

While on the scene, police said they identified 39-year-old Jerry Price as the suspect. They arrested him and charged him with murder. He is currently in the Fayette County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information comes to light.

