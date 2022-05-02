Advertisement

Bluegrass Stakes winner Zandon named 3-1 favorite in Kentucky Derby 148

Louisiana Derby champ Epicenter is the second betting choice at 7-2.
Zandon wins the Blue Grass at Keeneland.
Zandon wins the Blue Grass at Keeneland.(Keeneland)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Bluegrass Stakes winner Zandon has been named the morning line favorite for Kentucky Derby 148 at 3-1.

Louisiana Derby champ Epicenter is the second betting choice at 7-2. His Hall of Fame Trainer Steve Asmussen is still looking for his first win in the Kentucky Derby.

Messier is the third betting choice at 8-1. White Abarrio and Mo Donegal are both at 10-1.

The rest of the morning line odds are listed below.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters confirm a barn at Brannon Stables caught fire early Sunday morning.
25 horses killed in Scott Co. barn fire
Police say a body was found Monday afternoon on Aubrey Lane.
Death investigation underway after body found in Winchester
They say one of those ringleaders, Paul Brock (top image), was recently convicted of murder and...
‘It was chaos’: Convicted murderer just a door away from freedom in escape attempt at Ky. jail
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Police: Three injured in incident in Lexington, investigation ongoing
Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck

Latest News

The Cats add a pair of transfers.
UK women’s basketball adds pair of SEC transfers
Nest named the Kentucky Oaks favorite.
Nest named 5-2 favorite in Kentucky Oaks
Will Levis Saturday at Kroger Field.
Levis enters NIL partnership with Paul Miller Ford
Saturday's Maroon & White Game.
EKU wraps up spring practice with Maroon & White Game