Bluegrass Stakes winner Zandon named 3-1 favorite in Kentucky Derby 148

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Bluegrass Stakes winner Zandon has been named the morning line favorite for Kentucky Derby 148 at 3-1.

Louisiana Derby champ Epicenter is the second betting choice at 7-2. His Hall of Fame Trainer Steve Asmussen is still looking for his first win in the Kentucky Derby.

Messier is the third betting choice at 8-1. White Abarrio and Mo Donegal are both at 10-1.

The rest of the morning line odds are listed below.

Post Positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.#KyDerby pic.twitter.com/TCuaiHrhF1 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2022

