Bluegrass Stakes winner Zandon named 3-1 favorite in Kentucky Derby 148
Louisiana Derby champ Epicenter is the second betting choice at 7-2.
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Bluegrass Stakes winner Zandon has been named the morning line favorite for Kentucky Derby 148 at 3-1.
Louisiana Derby champ Epicenter is the second betting choice at 7-2. His Hall of Fame Trainer Steve Asmussen is still looking for his first win in the Kentucky Derby.
Messier is the third betting choice at 8-1. White Abarrio and Mo Donegal are both at 10-1.
The rest of the morning line odds are listed below.
