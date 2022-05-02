Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Kentucky Derby week and our weather pattern has several storm threats to roll across the region. This is a pattern that isn’t wall to wall rain by any means, but it has the chance to keep some rain around into the big weekend ahead.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward.

Our Monday is a nice one with temps in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. The threat is there for some evening storms to get into western Kentucky.

Low pressure heads toward the northern Ohio Vally on Tuesday and this puts us in a warm and windy southwest flow. With a front dropping into the region, the threat for thunderstorms will increase later in the day into the evening.

Much of the area is under a severe weather risk during this time.

That front drops to the south on Wednesday with a lingering shower or storm, but lots of dry times. Those dry times should hang into the first half of Thursday before the next system gets ready to rumble in.

Showers and storms rumble through late Thursday into Kentucky Oaks Day Friday. Some of those storms may be strong. Lingering showers and much cooler weather is on tap for Derby Day.

