Advertisement

COVID-19 cases slowly going up in Lexington

Health experts said COVID cases are slowly ticking back up.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health experts said COVID cases are slowly ticking back up.

“Too many people have gone back to pre-COVID lifestyle and we’re not there yet,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall said two weeks ago Lexington saw a weekly average of 30 new cases a day. Now it’s a weekly average of 57 new cases a day. He said hospitalizations are likely to go up. The city reports about 70% of eligible people in Lexington are fully vaccinated.

“Only about 48% have the recommended boosters vaccinations, so it’s important to complete the series,” Hall said.

He said anyone 50 or older or immunocompromised are eligible for a second booster four months after receiving the first.

Health experts said to be mindful of your symptoms as flu season lingers and we head into allergy symptoms.

“If you’ve got a cough or a fever, it’s better to be safe than sorry, get tested, make sure you’re not at risk of spreading this to others,” Hall said.

As people got back to their normal lives, Hall says it’s important that people do so cautiously. He recommends wearing a mask in public areas, especially if you are immuno-compromised or not fully vaccinated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Price is in the Fayette County Detention Center.
One dead, one charged in overnight Lexington shooting
Firefighters confirm a barn at Brannon Stables caught fire early Sunday morning.
25 horses killed in Scott Co. barn fire
They say one of those ringleaders, Paul Brock (top image), was recently convicted of murder and...
‘It was chaos’: Convicted murderer just a door away from freedom in escape attempt at Ky. jail
Police say a body was found Monday afternoon on Aubrey Lane.
Death investigation underway after body found in Winchester
Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor

Latest News

File image
Police: Three injured in incident in Lexington, investigation ongoing
The Cats add a pair of transfers.
UK women’s basketball adds pair of SEC transfers
US Supreme Court won’t hear Jerry Lundergan’s appeal
WATCH | US Supreme Court won’t hear Jerry Lundergan’s appeal
SCAPA Bluegrass students headed to Carnegie Hall in New York City
WATCH | SCAPA Bluegrass students headed to Carnegie Hall in New York City
COVID-19 cases slowly going up in Lexington
WATCH | COVID-19 cases slowly going up in Lexington