Death investigation underway after body found in Winchester

A death investigation is underway in Winchester.
By WKYT News Staff and Chad Hedrick
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Winchester.

Police say a body was found Monday afternoon on Aubrey Lane.

According to police, a neighbor noticed a strange smell which led to the body being found behind a fence.

We’re told investigators can’t tell right now if the body is that of a man or a woman or if foul play was involved.

The body is being taken for an autopsy.

We’ll keep you updated.

