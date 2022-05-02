Death investigation underway after body found in Winchester
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Winchester.
Police say a body was found Monday afternoon on Aubrey Lane.
According to police, a neighbor noticed a strange smell which led to the body being found behind a fence.
We’re told investigators can’t tell right now if the body is that of a man or a woman or if foul play was involved.
The body is being taken for an autopsy.
