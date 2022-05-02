Advertisement

Ground broken for planned water feature at Lexington park

The water play project will have an interactive water feature telling the story of Kentucky's...
The water play project will have an interactive water feature telling the story of Kentucky's own Brigadier General Charles Young.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city leaders broke ground on a new splash park in the east end.

The groundbreaking of Splash! took place at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Charles Young Park. Town Branch Common Trails will run next to the splash park.

The water play project will have an interactive water feature telling the story of Kentucky’s own Brigadier General Charles Young.

It’s largely funded by private donors with a total cost of $1.5 million.

“You look around, doctors, lawyers, they all came from this area right here. Now we look like we’re gonna regrow that with our youth. The only way you grow is from the ground up. You put the seeds in and you look for them to grow,” said Charles Field, a Charles Young Center Representative.

Construction on Splash is scheduled to be complete by Spring 2023.

