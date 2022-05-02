‘I don’t want this to be forgotten:’ Tates Creek HS alums reflect, roam halls of their old school for final time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tates Creek High School held an open house for its alumni Sunday, offering an opportunity to reminisce on the good times spent there before the doors close on decades of Commodore history for the last time.

Principal Marty Mills says the school has been open since 1965. A melting pot, holding 57 years’ worth of memories and many which resurfaced within its walls as alumni found their old classrooms and lockers for the last time.

Phil Gray was among the many alums in attendance, a quarterback for a state title-winning football team in 1972 and a member of the Class of 1973. Through renovations over the years, people like Gray say it’s drastically different than when they came, but some spots have stood the test of time.

“The little theater’s the same, the cafeteria is the same, the gym is the same,” said Gray.

Others reminisced about their daily routines that were inextricably tied to this building.

“I remember distinctly pulling up and walking through the doors, and the path that I walked every single day,” said Jonathan Smith, who graduated in 1993.

Places and patterns that will soon be stripped away. So the very students who made those movements, and breathed life into those hallways, got one more chance to relive them.

“I’m excited for the new building for the future of the students,” said Andrew Shayde, a member of the Class of 1999. “But I don’t want this to be forgotten. I want this to be a time capsule forever so I hope a lot of people are taking pictures today.”

As the foundation forms around a new Tates Creek High School, some Commodores came back to pick up the old bricks that they laid.

Best friends from Tates Creek Angie and Jonathan Smith were cemented together in brick with two other friends and eventually became wedded to one another in marriage.

“He called my mom one day and asked for my phone number and the rest is history,” said Angie Smith, a 1993 graduate.

Just one example of how this school has a long-lasting effect on its students, which will remain well after the doors close for the last time.

" Like everything in life, it’s about relationships,” Gray said. “Relationships that I created here with a lot of people, I still have today and I think will last my whole life.”

Principal Mills says the new school will be ready for the next academic year beginning in August.

The Tates Creek Boys Basketball team is selling pieces of the gymnasium floor as a fundraiser. You can go to their Facebook page for details.

