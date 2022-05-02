Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain will roll across Kentucky

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It doesn’t look like a washout, but we will have plenty of rain chances coming our way.

You will have plenty of time to enjoy another dry day. That’s what you get today. I expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper-70s for daytime highs. Rain chances will hold off until late tonight. The next best chance happens on Tuesday.

Once the rain gets going, it will continue to roll across Kentucky! Even with all of these rain chances, I do not anticipate rain around the clock. What does that mean? You will deal with daily rain chances. I just don’t expect it to keep going all day long. Some of the storms that develop on Tuesday could be strong to severe. There is a SLIGHT Risk out for severe weather on Tuesday. It does include the city of Lexington and surrounding areas.

As we head toward Derby weekend our pattern could shift from warm and wet to cool and wet.

Take care of each other!

