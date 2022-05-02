Advertisement

Levis enters NIL partnership with Paul Miller Ford

The partnership will consist of an advertising campaign.
Will Levis Saturday at Kroger Field.
Will Levis Saturday at Kroger Field.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has signed a NIL partnership with Paul Miller Ford.

According to a release from sports management company Athlete Advantage, the partnership will consist of an advertising campaign that will feature Levis “representing the over 60-year history that Paul Miller Ford has in the Central Kentucky community.”

“Will is a standout individual both on and off the field,” said Nick Easterling of Paul Miller Ford. “He is already making Kentucky proud and now we are proud to have him as a part of our Paul Miller Family.”

Levis follows in the footsteps of now New York Giant Wan’Dale Robinson who also had a NIL deal with Paul Miller Ford.

