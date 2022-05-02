Levis enters NIL partnership with Paul Miller Ford

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has signed a NIL partnership with Paul Miller Ford.

According to a release from sports management company Athlete Advantage, the partnership will consist of an advertising campaign that will feature Levis “representing the over 60-year history that Paul Miller Ford has in the Central Kentucky community.”

“Will is a standout individual both on and off the field,” said Nick Easterling of Paul Miller Ford. “He is already making Kentucky proud and now we are proud to have him as a part of our Paul Miller Family.”

Levis follows in the footsteps of now New York Giant Wan’Dale Robinson who also had a NIL deal with Paul Miller Ford.

