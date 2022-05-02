Advertisement

Lexington firefighters competing in Indianapolis Firefighter Challenge all come back with medals

Several Lexington firefighters placed at the Indianapolis Firefighter Challenge over the weekend.
Several Lexington firefighters placed at the Indianapolis Firefighter Challenge over the weekend.(Lexington Fire Dept./Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington firefighters placed at the Indianapolis Firefighter Challenge over the weekend.

A group of 10 Lexington firefighters tested their skills in relay team and tandem events. The course involves climbing up several flights of stairs in full gear, carrying a hose and dragging a victim.

All 10 members of Lexington’s team came back with medals:

  • Placing 1st in the Female Relay Team event: FF Sarah McGill, FF Chelsie Brown, FF Michelle Spanyer, and FF Erin Lucas.
  • Placing 2nd in the Team event: Lt. John Gerardi, Lt. Doug Thompson, FF Josh Spalding, FF Nathan Bardeen, and FF Andrew Cook.
  • Placing 1st in the Over 50 Relay Team event: FF John Barnott (competed with four members from other departments)
  • Placing 2nd in the Female Individual event: FF Sarah McGill.
  • Placing 8th in the Individual Overall event: Lt. John Gerardi.

Our Firefighter Combat Challenge Team has returned home from Indianapolis following this past weekend's competition, and...

Posted by Lexington Fire Department on Monday, May 2, 2022

