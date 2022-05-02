Lexington firefighters competing in Indianapolis Firefighter Challenge all come back with medals
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington firefighters placed at the Indianapolis Firefighter Challenge over the weekend.
A group of 10 Lexington firefighters tested their skills in relay team and tandem events. The course involves climbing up several flights of stairs in full gear, carrying a hose and dragging a victim.
All 10 members of Lexington’s team came back with medals:
- Placing 1st in the Female Relay Team event: FF Sarah McGill, FF Chelsie Brown, FF Michelle Spanyer, and FF Erin Lucas.
- Placing 2nd in the Team event: Lt. John Gerardi, Lt. Doug Thompson, FF Josh Spalding, FF Nathan Bardeen, and FF Andrew Cook.
- Placing 1st in the Over 50 Relay Team event: FF John Barnott (competed with four members from other departments)
- Placing 2nd in the Female Individual event: FF Sarah McGill.
- Placing 8th in the Individual Overall event: Lt. John Gerardi.
