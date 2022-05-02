Advertisement

Nest named 5-2 favorite in Kentucky Oaks

Kathleen O. is the second choice at 7-2.
Nest named the Kentucky Oaks favorite.
Nest named the Kentucky Oaks favorite.(Churchill Downs)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nest is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for Friday’s 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks.

A field of 14 three-year-old fillies are set to go 1 1/8 miles on the main track. The winner’s share Friday will be $767,250.

Nest is trained by Todd Pletcher and has won four of her five career starts. Kathleen O. is the second choice at 7-2.

Kathleen O. is trained by Shug McGaughey, who won the Oaks in 1993.

Undefeated Eclipse winner Echo Zulu is the third betting choice at 4-1. She is trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen. She is perfect in five starts with three of those victories coming last year in Grade 1 events.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Price is in the Fayette County Detention Center.
One dead, one charged in overnight Lexington shooting
Firefighters confirm a barn at Brannon Stables caught fire early Sunday morning.
25 horses killed in Scott Co. barn fire
They say one of those ringleaders, Paul Brock (top image), was recently convicted of murder and...
‘It was chaos’: Convicted murderer just a door away from freedom in escape attempt at Ky. jail
Police say a body was found Monday afternoon on Aubrey Lane.
Death investigation underway after body found in Winchester
Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor

Latest News

The Cats add a pair of transfers.
UK women’s basketball adds pair of SEC transfers
Will Levis Saturday at Kroger Field.
Levis enters NIL partnership with Paul Miller Ford
Zandon wins the Blue Grass at Keeneland.
Bluegrass Stakes winner Zandon named 3-1 favorite in Kentucky Derby 148
Saturday's Maroon & White Game.
EKU wraps up spring practice with Maroon & White Game