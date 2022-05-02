Nest named 5-2 favorite in Kentucky Oaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nest is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for Friday’s 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks.

A field of 14 three-year-old fillies are set to go 1 1/8 miles on the main track. The winner’s share Friday will be $767,250.

Nest is trained by Todd Pletcher and has won four of her five career starts. Kathleen O. is the second choice at 7-2.

Kathleen O. is trained by Shug McGaughey, who won the Oaks in 1993.

Undefeated Eclipse winner Echo Zulu is the third betting choice at 4-1. She is trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen. She is perfect in five starts with three of those victories coming last year in Grade 1 events.

Post Positions for the Longines Kentucky Oaks pic.twitter.com/GOkLAdbkqz — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.