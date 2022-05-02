Advertisement

Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
UPDATE 5/2/22 @ 10:15 a.m.

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods Police officer has been released from the hospital, arrested and now in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police arrested Jonathan Smithers, 42, of Catlettsburg a little before 7:30 Monday morning, five hours after a Flatwoods Police officer was shot.

Kentucky State Police arrested Jonathan Smithers, 42, of Catlettsburg a little before 7:30 Monday morning, five hours after a Flatwoods Police officer was shot.

Smithers has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, fleeing and evading.

Greenup County Attorney Mike Wilson says more charges are likely to come later in the week.

Wilson also confirms the officer who was shot in Flatwoods is Tom Robinson.

The shooting happened about 2:30 Monday morning in the 100 block of East Street in Flatwoods.

Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot, officials say.(Boyd County Detention Center)

Kentucky State Police say the Flatwoods Police Department officer was responding to a 911 call of a suspicious person at the time of the shooting

The officer was shot in the neck, officials say.

According to KSP, the officer is stable after undergoing surgery.

Smithers was spotted by a Kentucky State Trooper Monday morning near a Dollar General store after officers found Smithers walking in the area on a neighbor’s doorbell security camera.

Officials confirm the dispatcher on the other line Monday morning was the officer’s sister.

Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted, “Britainy and I are praying for the Flatwoods police officer injured in the line of duty this morning. We are grateful for his bravery and we hope he makes a full recovery.”

Russell Independent Schools were closed Monday due to safety concerns.

Russel Independent Schools released they following statement:

“This morning at 4:10 a.m. the District was notified that a Flatwoods Police Officer had been shot and that the suspect had not been apprehended. All local law enforcement along with the Kentucky State Police began a search for the suspect who was considered armed and dangerous and was last seen in the area of Walnut Street in Flatwoods. At that time, I made the decision to close our campus for the day. The safety and security of our students and staff will continue to be our first priority. We would like to thank all local law enforcement for keeping our community safe. Please keep the wounded Flatwoods Officer in your thoughts and prayers,” said Superintending M. Sean Horne.

UPDATE 5/2/22 @ 7:34 a.m.

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man suspected of shooting a Flatwoods Police officer early Monday morning is in custody.

Kentucky State Police arrested Jonathan Smithers a little before 7:30 Monday morning, five hours after a Flatwoods Police officer was shot.

Smithers was spotted by a Kentucky State Trooper near a Dollar General store.

KSP says the officer who was shot remains stable after undergoing surgery.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/2/22 @ 5:15 a.m.

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Flatwoods, Ky. Police Officer has been shot, and a manhunt for the person who pulled the trigger is ongoing.

The shooting happened about 2:30 Monday morning in the 100 block of East St. in Flatwoods. Kentucky State Police say the Flatwoods Police Dept. Officer was responding to a 911 call of a suspicious person.

The officer was flown to the hospital. Kentucky State Police say the officer is stable after undergoing surgery.

Russell Ind. Schools are closed Monday due to safety concerns.

