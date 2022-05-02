TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 lane restriction for routine bridge inspection

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a traffic alert for drivers on I-75.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a routine bridge inspection is scheduled for the Clays Ferry Bridge at the Fayette-Madison County line.

Transportation officials say the right lane of I-75 will be closed at milepoint 98.

The inspection is scheduled from Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6 and will last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

