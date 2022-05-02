Board of union representing Fayette Co. jail workers issues vote of no-confidence for jail leadership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fraternal Order of Police Town Branch Lodge #83, the union which represents corrections officers at the Fayette County Detention Center, has issued a vote of no-confidence regarding LFUCG Public Safety Commissioner Kenneth Armstrong and FCDC Director Lisa Farmer.

According to a press release from the lodge, the vote was issued by the lodge executive board at a special called meeting. The release says the vote was not carried out by the full membership but was consistent with the feedback from a membership survey.

The release says the vote “cited the emergency conditions existing at the jail affecting the safety and health of corrections officers and the inmate population, as well as poor morale among the rank-and-file during the tenures of Armstrong and Farmer.”

FOP President Michael Harris announced the results of the vote and called for immediate leadership changes.

“The executive board unanimously voted, and hereby formally issue, a vote of no confidence regarding Commissioner Armstrong and Director Farmer,’’ Harris announced.

The release says FCDC staffing vacancies have accelerated since Commissioner Armstrong’s appointment.

The lodge says, according to their survey results, almost 50% percent of the front-line staff currently employed expect to leave within the next 12-24 months.

“Instead of acknowledging the emergency conditions and advocating for immediate relief efforts for front-line staff, Director Farmer response to ridiculous overtime hours is to demand corrections officers work 60+ hours every week, including multiple overtime shifts, under threat of termination”, said Harris.

The lodge’s executive board is hoping the City Council will convene an investigation and hold special hearings to obtain information and ideas to mitigate the crisis and improve the working conditions and safety for corrections officers and inmates.

This is a developing story.

A spokesperson with the Lexington mayor’s office released this statement:

We currently have 957 inmates, down from an all-time high of about 1550.

There has been discussion of bringing in the National Guard. We have checked this out: There are serious restrictions driven by state statutes that prevent non-sworn officers from serving in roles having direct contact with inmates. If members of the National Guard were to be mobilized for this purpose, they would have to undergo significant training to serve in this role and would still have a very short mobilization period to actually help. The state considered this option and decided against it. It has too many logistical and training issues, and would only provide help for a very limited amount of time.

In talking with the state about utilization of the National Guard or any other assistance to address our corrections staffing issues, it was clear that many governments across the state have reached out in the last few years to ask for help since this issue is so prevalent. Many jails and prisons are in far worse shape than our facility. If deploying the National Guard were ever to move forward, Lexington would be very far down the list to receive assistance based on prioritization of issues.

