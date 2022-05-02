Advertisement

US Supreme Court won’t hear Jerry Lundergan’s appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the appeal for former Kentucky Democratic Party chief Jerry Lundergan.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the appeal for former Kentucky Democratic Party chief Jerry Lundergan.

Lundergan, and a co-defendant, were convicted in 2019 for illegally funneling $200,000 to his daughter, Alison Lundergan Grimes’ 2014 U.S. Senate campaign.

Grimes lost in her attempt to unseat republican Mitch McConnell.

Lundergan has claimed the federal ban on corporate contributions is unconstitutional when applied to contributions from a close family member.

The high court did not say why they rejected his appeal.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Price is in the Fayette County Detention Center.
One dead, one charged in overnight Lexington shooting
Firefighters confirm a barn at Brannon Stables caught fire early Sunday morning.
25 horses killed in Scott Co. barn fire
They say one of those ringleaders, Paul Brock (top image), was recently convicted of murder and...
‘It was chaos’: Convicted murderer just a door away from freedom in escape attempt at Ky. jail
Police say a body was found Monday afternoon on Aubrey Lane.
Death investigation underway after body found in Winchester
Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor

Latest News

File image
Police: Three injured in incident in Lexington, investigation ongoing
The Cats add a pair of transfers.
UK women’s basketball adds pair of SEC transfers
US Supreme Court won’t hear Jerry Lundergan’s appeal
WATCH | US Supreme Court won’t hear Jerry Lundergan’s appeal
SCAPA Bluegrass students headed to Carnegie Hall in New York City
WATCH | SCAPA Bluegrass students headed to Carnegie Hall in New York City
COVID-19 cases slowly going up in Lexington
WATCH | COVID-19 cases slowly going up in Lexington