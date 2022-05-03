Advertisement

4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's office said. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) - A 4-year-old boy was shot in the head Monday, and authorities said the gun was fired by his 9-year-old brother.

The sheriff’s department is now trying to piece together how that boy got the gun, as the younger child fights for his life in critical condition.

The 9-year-old boy was seen standing with his hands bagged as a shooting investigation swirled around him.

Investigators say the accidental shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. Monday. They believe he got the gun from an uncle.

“An uncle was visiting the residence. He does not normally live there, and he had a gun. The 9-year-old male found the gun and accidentally discharged, striking the 4-year-old in the head,” said Major Susan Cotter of Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

In the immediate aftermath, family members drove the little boy to a nearby hospital, where he was taken via lifeflight to the medical center.

Investigators say because there were seven or eight people at the house during the shooting, a number of people were seen with bags over their hands.

Neighbors who are used to the quietness of suburban life said the proliferation of guns is making them nervous.

“That’s all you hear all the time all day is more shootings. Since the guns, you’ve been able to be free with guns. It’s horrible,” an unidentified neighbor said.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

