911 calls reveal chaotic moments from attempted jail escape in Whitley Co.

Police said three more inmates have been charged for their roles in their attempt, increasing the total to five.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about the attempted jail escape in Whitley County Friday night.

We have obtained 911 calls, which are giving us a sense of the chaotic moments leading up to the attempted escape.

‘It was chaos’: Convicted murderer just a door away from freedom in escape attempt at Ky. jail

One of those calls came from a worker inside the jail, who was locked in a bathroom after he said inmates threw him out of the control room.

911 Call: “I need 911 here immediately. We have inmates escaping Whitley County Detention Center.”

Police said Paul Brock, who was recently convicted of murder, was one of the ringleaders in the attempt. They said the other was Nicholas Rucker, a man charged with murder who was just recently caught after being on the run for weeks.

911 call: “Do you know how many?” “There’s two. Paul Brock is one of them. I don’t know the other. Please. I’m in the bathroom with the door locked.”

Investigators call the attempted escape an elaborate plan, saying the inmates staged a medical emergency. When guards came to the cell, the inmates were able to lock three inside. One got away and called 911.

911 call: “I can’t copy control.” “I’m not in the control room. Inmates and threw me out of the control room.”

The jailer said Brock and Rucker are both now in isolation cells. They’re facing additional charges of escape and kidnapping. Brock is still awaiting transfer to the state prison system for his life sentence.

Police said they believe several other inmates and people outside the jail were involved in the attempted escape.

'It was chaos': Convicted murderer just a door away from freedom in escape attempt at Ky. jail
