Advertisement

Blue Grass Airport gears up for influx of Kentucky Derby travelers

Airport officials say that they could see an almost 50% increase in passengers through Tuesday of next week.
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blue Grass Airport is gearing up for one of its busiest weeks of the year as travelers flock to the commonwealth for the Kentucky Derby.

Airport officials say that they could see an almost 50% increase in passengers through Tuesday of next week. If you are flying in and out of Lexington, you better plan an extra two hours of time ahead of your flight with increased traffic.

Officials say, if you can, to check your bag so that fewer items have to make it through TSA Security. They say, usually around this time of year people, get souvenirs like horseshoes and bourbon and those can’t go through carry-on anyways.

More TSA staff will also be present ahead of this weekend.

“We always expect and, this is something to plan for year after year, so, when we get to Derby time, we know that there will be that swath of people that come to the airport,” said Mark Howell, TSA regional spokesperson. “We work with the airlines. We work with the airports to make sure that we know when those are coming in and what time those flights are going out to make sure that we got the adequate staff at this security checkpoint to make sure we can get folks through as quickly as possible.”

Airport officials also say they will also unveil new technology in the coming weeks that will help get people through security quicker.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Police say a body was found Monday afternoon on Aubrey Lane.
Death investigation underway after body found in Winchester
Firefighters confirm a barn at Brannon Stables caught fire early Sunday morning.
25 horses killed in Scott Co. barn fire
They say one of those ringleaders, Paul Brock (top image), was recently convicted of murder and...
‘It was chaos’: Convicted murderer just a door away from freedom in escape attempt at Ky. jail
Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck

Latest News

A new partnership in the horse racing industry is aimed at getting more minority participation.
Ed Brown Society partners with Churchill Downs for scholarship
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
911 calls reveal chaotic moments from attempted jail escape in Whitley Co.
File image
Ky. lawmakers react to Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak; what it means for commonwealth
Five state senators, who live outside Lexington but now represent Fayette County by way of...
State senators, who now represent Lexington by way of redistricting, speak with Chamber of Commerce