Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Evening Severe Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a potent system working into the Ohio Valley today and it’s bringing the threat for strong to severe storms with it. This is the first of two systems we are tracking through the start of Kentucky Derby Weekend.

Our day starts with a warm front lifting northward across the region. This has some showers and storms with it and we will see those around through the middle of the day. A warm southwest wind kicks in ahead of a cold front moving in here from the northwest this evening. That’s when a broken line of strong to severe storms may develop and work toward the east while individual storms race to the northeast.

Damaging wind is the main threat, but there’s also a low-end tornado risk as well.

Cooler and drier winds will blow in here for Wednesday as the front sags to our south.

This front then lifts back to the north on Thursday as another storm system works into the Mississippi Valley. The threat for strong to severe storms will be noted across western Kentucky and the SPC has this area highlighted.

This is ahead of a slow-moving storm system that brings more showers and storms for Kentucky Oaks Day Friday. Some of these storms may be strong.

That low slowly lingers across the region into Derby Day. That would keep, at least, scattered showers and storms going.

Cooler winds would blow behind that departing system.

Next week starts much warmer before another storm system moves in.

