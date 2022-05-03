Advertisement

Clay County man charged with murdering woman, sheriff says

Elzie Wagers
Elzie Wagers(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a murder in Clay County that happened Tuesday afternoon.

A release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home off of Arnetts Fork Road to complaints of a fight between Elzie Wagers, 68, and a woman.

When deputies arrived, they arrested Wagers and charged him with murder.

The woman’s name was not released.

