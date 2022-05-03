Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe storms possible

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There will be two different waves of storms moving through the region.

The first wave of storms will be in and out of our skies rather quickly. Some of those could be a little gusty. This is just setting us up for the next round that is set to arrive around here later today.

Our second round of thunderstorms will blast through Kentucky during the afternoon & evening hours. During this time our SLIGHT Risk of severe weather is in full swing. At this point, some scattered storms could be strong to severe. The primary threat will be damaging winds. Large hail with isolated tornadic activity will also be possible. The chances remain on the lower side, but those elements are still a concern.

On the other side of this latest cold front, temperatures will drop to the low and mid-60s.

Take care of each other!

