I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) -

MetroSafe says the first reports of the crash were received at 7:11 a.m. on I-64 west at the 11.8 mile marker. The location is just past the Watterson Expressway interchange.

The accident involved bus 2015 which was carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High schools. JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert rolled onto its side after hydroplaning. When it came to rest, the bus was off the right side of the interstate on its left side facing the wrong direction.

“Everybody is screaming and we have to go through the front of the bus,” JCPS 6th grader Kennedy Thompson said, “because all the emergency windows and exits are on the side to where they’re down and the windows are broken.”

“All I saw was a reflective Jefferson County public school bus,” Colleen Hickman said. “I came this way and it went right in front of me, went into the side grass and flipped over.”

“It was scary because you hope nobody is injured,” Hickman added. “There’s some great people in this world. So many people pulled right over, put their flashers on, ran straight to the bus. So it was really great to see that.

Hickman also described heavy rain at the time of the accident.

“It was pouring down rain,” she said. “I had my windshield wipers on high, the fast that they could go. And it was pouring.”

Hebert said 22 people - 21 students and the driver - were aboard the bus.

All of the students were taken to three Louisville-area hospitals - Norton Children’s in downtown Louisville, Norton Children’s Brownsboro in northeast Louisville Metro and Norton Women’s and Children’s on Dutchmans Lane in St. Matthews - to be checked or treated for injuries. The driver was not injured, Hebert said.

Maggie Roetker, a spokesperson for Norton Healthcare, said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

“The patients that we received did not experience any significant head injuries,” Dr. Mark McDonald, Norton Children’s Hospital Medical Director said. “And in general it was just superficial injuries and musculoskeletal injuries.”

JCPS says they have notified the parents or guardians of all students on the bus and that JCPS Crisis Response team members were at each of the hospitals.

The district also said none of the students will need to stay at the hospital overnight for treatment.

I-64 West was reopened to traffic at 9:40 a.m.

