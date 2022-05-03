Police: Three injured in incident in Lexington, investigation ongoing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.

In a statement Monday evening, police said officers responded to the 400 block of Rogers Road around 7:20 p.m. in response to an injured person. When police arrived, they found three injured people.

They said all three were taken to the hospital.

Police said all parties have been identified and there are no outstanding suspects.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

