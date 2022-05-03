State senators, who now represent Lexington by way of redistricting, speak with Chamber of Commerce

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Republican state senators say Fayette County will benefit from a number of projects approved by the legislature this year.

Five state senators, who live outside Lexington but now represent Fayette County by way of redistricting, spoke Tuesday morning about those projects with the Lexington Chamber of Commerce.

Those five senators who live in Bourbon, Madison, Jessamine, Scott and Clark counties talked about a number of projects impacting roads, health care and the state’s signature industries.

Republican Senators join Lexington business leaders to talk about budget and road funding issues in downtown Lexington. More at noon @WKYT pic.twitter.com/nc7wCdxwKt — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 3, 2022

Senators Damon Thayer, Donald Douglas, Ralph Alvarado, Stephen West and Jared Carpenter talked of the hundreds of millions of dollars in individual projects.

The projects include retiring the debt of Eastern State Hospital, more for cancer research at the University of Kentucky and $100,000 for the Lexington Hope Center. Lexington will also benefit from a number of road projects and studies to make further improvements.

“The interchange at New Circle and Nicholasville, any of you have been there? I see the heads nodding. We have designated $1 million for a new design to at least look at a new design for that interchange,” said Sen. Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville.

The senators said Fayette County will benefit from $122 million from 2022 to 2024 and other projects include $69 million for the interstate 75 and 64 multi-project, improvements to Newtown Pike and $49 million for widening parts of New Circle Road.

Senators also talked about continued funding for studies for a future project at Bluegrass Station.

