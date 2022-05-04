Advertisement

Bag of oranges led to Ky. burglary suspect getting busted, sheriff’s office says

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is crediting good police work - and orange peels - for the arrest of a suspect on burglary and drug charges.

The sheriff’s office says Brittany Dehart broke into a home Friday. The victim told police a gun, gaming systems and other items were stolen including, strangely, a bag of oranges.

Deputies later found an abandoned car close to the scene with orange peels on the ground next to it. They saw a bag of oranges inside.

The car was then towed.

Deputies asked the towing company to contact them if anyone tried to obtain the vehicle or any of its contents. Two days later, the sheriff’s office says the tow company let them know Dehart was on her way to get something from the impounded vehicle.

When Dehart arrived, the sheriff’s office says deputies searched the vehicle she came in and they found the gun and several other stolen items from the victim’s home, along with drugs and other drug-related items.

Dehart is facing burglary and drug trafficking charges.

Orange peels & good police work lead to Burglary & Drug Trafficking charges! On 04/29, Deputy Kris Cox investigated a...

Posted by Rowan County Sheriff - Kentucky on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

