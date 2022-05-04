Barbasol Championship 2022 tickets set to go on sale

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets are set to go on sale for the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville.

The PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship announced Wednesday that tickets for the tournament will go on sale Monday, May 9 at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.barbasolchampionship.com/tickets/.

The Barbasol Championship, played at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Kentucky, is the Commonwealth’s only PGA Tour event.

The 2022 tournament will take place July 7-10 and is one of only 47 FedExCup events to be played during the 2021-22 season.

Previously, the Barbasol Championship played alternate the British Open. This year, the Barbasol will be played the week prior and offer, in addition to nearly $4 million in purse money and 300 FedEx points, a coveted entry to the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

For complete information on the Barbasol Championship please visit www.barbasolchampionship.com and follow the Barbasol throughout the year on social media:

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.