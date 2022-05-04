Advertisement

Barbasol Championship 2022 tickets set to go on sale

The PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship announced tickets to the 2022 Tournament will go on sale...
The PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship announced tickets to the 2022 Tournament will go on sale Monday, May 9 at 9:00 a.m.(Barbasol Championship)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets are set to go on sale for the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville.

The PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship announced Wednesday that tickets for the tournament will go on sale Monday, May 9 at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.barbasolchampionship.com/tickets/.

The Barbasol Championship, played at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Kentucky, is the Commonwealth’s only PGA Tour event.

The 2022 tournament will take place July 7-10 and is one of only 47 FedExCup events to be played during the 2021-22 season.

Previously, the Barbasol Championship played alternate the British Open. This year, the Barbasol will be played the week prior and offer, in addition to nearly $4 million in purse money and 300 FedEx points, a coveted entry to the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

For complete information on the Barbasol Championship please visit www.barbasolchampionship.com and follow the Barbasol throughout the year on social media:

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Police say a body was found Monday afternoon on Aubrey Lane.
Death investigation underway after body found in Winchester

Latest News

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics late in the...
Former UK star Tyler Herro named NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year
The Cats add a pair of transfers.
UK women’s basketball adds pair of SEC transfers
Nest named the Kentucky Oaks favorite.
Nest named 5-2 favorite in Kentucky Oaks
Will Levis Saturday at Kroger Field.
Levis enters NIL partnership with Paul Miller Ford