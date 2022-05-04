Advertisement

Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery

The bakery’s marketing director told us someone shattered the glass door Monday night around 10:00.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington bakery, Magee’s, is asking for help with finding the person who broke into their business.

The person was caught on tape inside the bakery on Main Street. The marketing director said the person stole a small safe.

The co-owner of the bakery reported the theft to Lexington police.

If you know anything, you’re encouraged to call police.

Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery
