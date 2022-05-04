Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a cooler and calmer day across the Commonwealth but we have more storms on the way. Some of these storms may be strong or severe from late Thursday into Kentucky Oaks Day Friday. Unfortunately, a few lingering showers and storms can impact Kentucky Derby Day.

Today is a much cooler day with clouds being a bit stubborn. For areas keeping the clouds, temps may not stray too far from the 60 degree mark. Ugh.

Warmer winds return for Thursday and some late day showers and storms rumble in from the west. This brings a severe threat to western Kentucky.

That’s ahead of a potent and slow-moving low that works into the Ohio Valley on Friday. That means scattered showers and storms spiraling across the region for Kentucky Oaks Day. Some of the storms may be strong or severe with very heavy rainfall.

That low slowly pulls away for Saturday but may leave behind a few showers, especially across the east.

The trend is for drier weather to take control as we get closer to Derby time out at Churchill Downs. Temps will be held way down for highs.

Next week looks really warm!

