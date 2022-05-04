Advertisement

Concerns continue over alleged mishandling of grand jury in two central Ky. counties

New findings have been released in the investigation into a commonwealth’s attorney.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - New findings have been released in the investigation into a commonwealth’s attorney.

Back in February, the attorney general’s office launched an investigation into Sharon Muse Johnson. A judge found evidence she used more than 12 grand jurors in several cases.

“Everything is going to have to be redone,” said Karema Eldahan, directing attorney of Georgetown Public Defender Office.

The attorney general’s office said they have reason to believe there were more than 12 grand jurors who voted on multiple cases out of Woodford and Scott Counties. The state constitution allows a maximum of 12 to vote. The cases date back to 2019.

“This is years’ worth of work that’s basically going to need redone and we’re going to have to restart. It’s overwhelming,” Eldahan said.

According to documents from the attorney general’s office, Muse Johnson said more than 12 were present to accommodate for scheduling changes. She said only 12 voted.

“It has been the law in Kentucky for many, many years and this is the first time on record that we can ever find this happening,” Eldahan said.

After our crew left the courthouse, the judge scolded Muse Johnson for her alleged misconduct. We obtained video recording of the hearing.

“If this had been done right the first time, we wouldn’t have to be doing all this. I’m tired of you coming to court and insinuating that it’s somebody else’s fault other than yours that all this is going on… The fact is, it wasn’t done correctly the first time. We should not be doing all this and the only person responsible is you,” Judge Jeremy Mattox said.

Multiple cases are now do-overs.

“We’re going to bring in more taxpayers, we’re going to spend their time away from work and their families to hear these cases, taxpayer dollars are going to go paying them for their service,” Eldahan said.

Muse Johnson said she plans to re-indict. The judge has given her and the public defender’s office some time to file their motions to determine the next step in the process.

