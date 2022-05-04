Advertisement

Lexington road back open after crash involving ambulance

By WKYT News Staff
May. 4, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash involving an ambulance caused traffic problems in Lexington.

The crash happened near the intersection of Man o’ War Boulevard and Helmsdale Place.

An ambulance and a car appeared to be involved.

Around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews opened back up the right lane on the outer loop of Man o’ War.

We are reaching out to police for more information.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

