Lexington road back open after crash involving ambulance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash involving an ambulance caused traffic problems in Lexington.

The crash happened near the intersection of Man o’ War Boulevard and Helmsdale Place.

An ambulance and a car appeared to be involved.

Around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews opened back up the right lane on the outer loop of Man o’ War.

