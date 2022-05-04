Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Briefly calmer before storms return

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures and rain chances are down for today.

It will feel more like what we should see for this time of year. Most of you will come in just below normal later today. Nothing out of the ordinary around these parts. Clouds will linger and that is what keeps those numbers held down at that level.

Another chance of showers & storms will be here on Thursday evening. Don’t be surprised if some of those get a little gusty. I think that you might run into some stronger storms on Friday. There is a chance that a few of those will crossover to severe. As of this posting, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather on Friday. You won’t be covered in rain all day, but you will have heavier rounds embedded within the setup.

Showers could linger on Derby day. Again, this isn’t a total washout.

Take care of each other!

