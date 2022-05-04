Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Briefly calmer before storms return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures and rain chances are down for today.

It will feel more like what we should see for this time of year. Most of you will come in just below normal later today. Nothing out of the ordinary around these parts. Clouds will linger and that is what keeps those numbers held down at that level.

Another chance of showers & storms will be here on Thursday evening. Don’t be surprised if some of those get a little gusty. I think that you might run into some stronger storms on Friday. There is a chance that a few of those will crossover to severe. As of this posting, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather on Friday. You won’t be covered in rain all day, but you will have heavier rounds embedded within the setup.

Showers could linger on Derby day. Again, this isn’t a total washout.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.