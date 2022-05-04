Advertisement

Keeneland sets plans for Derby Day

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since the pandemic began, Keeneland is announcing it will be at full capacity on Derby Day.

If you want that Derby feel and don’t like large crowds, like say 150,000 race fans at Churchill Downs, Keeneland may be your speed.

The track is expecting 15,000 fans on Saturday.

“It’s fun to have our large crowds back. Derby Day at Keeneland has been a long-standing tradition here where our fans like to come decorate our tables and set up here, everyone wears a hat, it’s just a festive environment,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, the director of operations at Keeneland.

So, what can you expect?

“The fans can come out and enjoy Maker’s Mark drink specials throughout the property, live music at the Bud Light stage at the Paddock, a hat contest, children’s activities with pony rides,” Heissenbuttel said.

There won’t be any live racing there, but track officials said you won’t know the difference. The betting windows will be open.

“It’s amazing how lively this crowd is, considering we don’t have actual races here on the track. We’ll have over a thousand TVs throughout the facility our jumbo screen here in the paddock,” Heissenbuttel said.

Heissenbuttel said you can bring in your own chairs, tables and decorations. No food or outside beverages are allowed.

However, you can bring your own food and beverage to the Hill, the designated tailgating area.

Gates open at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. It’s recommended you buy tickets online ahead of time.

