Lexington man pleads guilty moments before trial starts

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man pleaded guilty, moments before he was set to stand trial for a murder charge on Monday.

Mykel Smith admitted to killing Adrian Sturgis back in 2019. He shot Sturgis in front of a home on Race Street. Smith was 20 years old at the time.

Lexington police make arrest in Race Street shooting

Smith pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter.

It’s recommended he be sentenced to 10 years.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 16.

