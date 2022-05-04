Lexington man pleads guilty moments before trial starts
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man pleaded guilty, moments before he was set to stand trial for a murder charge on Monday.
Mykel Smith admitted to killing Adrian Sturgis back in 2019. He shot Sturgis in front of a home on Race Street. Smith was 20 years old at the time.
Smith pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter.
It’s recommended he be sentenced to 10 years.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 16.
