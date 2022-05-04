Lexington man pleads guilty moments before trial starts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man pleaded guilty, moments before he was set to stand trial for a murder charge on Monday.

Mykel Smith admitted to killing Adrian Sturgis back in 2019. He shot Sturgis in front of a home on Race Street. Smith was 20 years old at the time.

Smith pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter.

It’s recommended he be sentenced to 10 years.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 16.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.