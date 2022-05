LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a road rage shooting.

Officers said someone shot into a car near the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Gainesway Drive.

An adult and juvenile were inside the car, but they were not hurt.

Police said two people were in the shooter’s car, and officers are still looking for them.

