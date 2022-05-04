Madison Co. deputy jailer arrested after inmate’s accusation

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Madison County deputy jailer has been arrested.

Kentucky State Police says Connor Gray is facing a charge of third-degree sodomy.

State police arrested him Tuesday morning after an inmate escaped from an area medical facility. Richmond police quickly caught her and she then made the accusation against Gray.

KSP launched an investigation and arrested him the same day.

