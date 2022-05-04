Person trapped in grain bin in Sturgis

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called out just before noon Wednesday in Sturgis.

Fire officials say a person became trapped in a grain bin off State Route 492.

The bins are owned by Omer Farms.

We’re told the person inside is Doug Omer.

His daughter tells us he’s conscious and breathing.

She says crews have him tied to a board with ropes. We’re told right now he’s waist deep, which is an improvement.

Officials say he hit a “hot spot” when he was inside. That’s a pocket of air under the grain that can suck you down.

Crews are cutting a hole in the bin to suck the grain out.

There is a helicopter on scene that landed in a field.

Officials say one other person was briefly trapped up to his knees, but was quickly pulled out. They say he tried to help Omer before emergency crews could arrive.

Reporter Jamee French is on scene. We’ll have updates as they come in.

Grain bin rescue in Sturgis (WFIE)

